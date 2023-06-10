07 Jun - 10 Jun 2023 Nova Rock Festival 2023 Nova Rock Festivalsgelände - Pannonia Fields 07 Jun - 11 Jun 2023 Springfestival Graz 8010 Graz 10 Jun 2023 Andersrum ist nicht verkehrt Esterhazygasse 10 Jun 2023 Norbert Schneider Schutzhaus Zukunft Was ist los in Wien? Was ist los in Wien? Zurück Zur Was ist los in Wien? Übersichtsseite Wien entdecken Insidertipps für Wien Fortgehen in Wien Essen gehen in Wien Ausstellungen in Wien Kabarett in Wien Theateraufführungen in Wien Flohmärkte Wien & NÖ Messen in Wien Neues aus Wien Vergünstigungen bei Events & mehr: Was kann der Vorteilsclub der Stadt Wien? Veranstaltungen in Wien, die du 2023 nicht verpassen solltest Was ist los am Wochenende in Wien? Lust auf Fortgehen? Dein Wien-Partyguide fürs Wochenende Was ist los in Österreich? Was ist los in Österreich? Zurück Zur Was ist los in Österreich? Übersichtsseite Österreich entdecken Was ist los in Graz? Was ist los in Niederösterreich? Was ist los in Oberösterreich? Was ist los in Salzburg? Was ist los in Innsbruck? Was ist los in Vorarlberg? Was ist los in der Steiermark? Was ist los in Kärnten? Was ist los im Burgenland? Nicht verpassen! 12 May - 05 Nov 2023 Sisis "Mystery Dress" Wagenburg in Schönbrunn 13 May - 05 Nov 2023 Kind sein - Schallaburg Schallaburg 18 May - 09 Jul 2023 Fruits of Labour Weltmuseum Wien 18 May - 27 Aug 2023 Lars Eidinger: Overlooks Stadtgalerie Klagenfurt Eventkalender Jetzt Event eintragen! Toggle menu Suche © APA - Austria Presse Agentur Festivals Österreich Dritter Nova-Tag mit Pop, Electro und Sonnenschein 10.06.2023 Sonnenschein, Regen, Rock und Electro gab es für die knapp 50.000 Fans am Freitag auf den Pannonia Fields. Das Wiener Quartett Bilderbuch, das live von zwei Mitmusikern unterstützt wurde, brachte die Menge am Nova Rock am Freitagabend zum Tanzen. Mitreißende Sounds und Sänger Maurice Ernst, der sein buntes Outfit mit viel Style trug (und zwischendurch auch ablegte) sorgten für Jubel und lautes Mitsingen bei Songs wie "Plansch", "Gelb ist das Feld" und natürlich "Maschin". Ein Wiedersehen mit Bilderbuch gibt es in diesem Sommer am 29. Juli auf der Burg Clam. © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur Hyper Hyper am Nova Rock Auch die deutsche Electro-Formation Scooter waren wieder mal am Nova Rock mit dabei. H.P. Baxxter und Co. (flankiert von Bühnentänzerinnen) ließen über den Pannonia Fields die harten Technobässen wummern. © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur Eine bunte Mischung bestimmte das Line-Up am dritten Festivaltag: Mit dabei am Freitag waren auch die deutsche Metalcore-/Trancecore-Band Electric Callboy, der deutsche Rapper Casper, Fanta4-Solomitglied Thomas D, die schwedische Death-Metal-Formation Amon Amarth sowie die US-Rockband Papa Roach, die jede Menge Pyro, Animation und viele bekannte Hits mitbrachten. Auch Feine Sahne Fischfilet, die Politpunkband aus Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, waren mit von der Partie und lieferten auf der Blue Stage ihre erste Festivalshow in diesem Jahr ab. Hier mehr Eindrücke vom Freitag am Nova Rock: © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur © Bild: APA - Austria Presse Agentur Am Samstag steht der Abschlusstag an, bei dem unter anderem Die Ärzte, Nightwish, Incubus und ein Falco-Tribute am Programm sind. Und vielleicht zeigt sich das Wetter zum Grande Finale doch wieder etwas gnädiger. Kommentare