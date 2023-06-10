Das Wiener Quartett Bilderbuch, das live von zwei Mitmusikern unterstützt wurde, brachte die Menge am Nova Rock am Freitagabend zum Tanzen. Mitreißende Sounds und Sänger Maurice Ernst, der sein buntes Outfit mit viel Style trug (und zwischendurch auch ablegte) sorgten für Jubel und lautes Mitsingen bei Songs wie "Plansch", "Gelb ist das Feld" und natürlich "Maschin". Ein Wiedersehen mit Bilderbuch gibt es in diesem Sommer am 29. Juli auf der Burg Clam.