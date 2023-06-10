© APA - Austria Presse Agentur

Festivals Österreich

Dritter Nova-Tag mit Pop, Electro und Sonnenschein

Sonnenschein, Regen, Rock und Electro gab es für die knapp 50.000 Fans am Freitag auf den Pannonia Fields.

Das Wiener Quartett Bilderbuch, das live von zwei Mitmusikern unterstützt wurde, brachte die Menge am Nova Rock am Freitagabend zum Tanzen. Mitreißende Sounds und Sänger Maurice Ernst, der sein buntes Outfit mit viel Style trug (und zwischendurch auch ablegte) sorgten für Jubel und lautes Mitsingen bei Songs wie "Plansch", "Gelb ist das Feld" und natürlich "Maschin". Ein Wiedersehen mit Bilderbuch gibt es in diesem Sommer am 29. Juli auf der Burg Clam.

Hyper Hyper am Nova Rock

Auch die deutsche Electro-Formation Scooter waren wieder mal am Nova Rock mit dabei. H.P. Baxxter und Co. (flankiert von Bühnentänzerinnen) ließen über den Pannonia Fields die harten Technobässen wummern.

Eine bunte Mischung bestimmte das Line-Up am dritten Festivaltag: Mit dabei am Freitag waren auch die deutsche Metalcore-/Trancecore-Band Electric Callboy, der deutsche Rapper Casper, Fanta4-Solomitglied Thomas D, die schwedische Death-Metal-Formation Amon Amarth sowie die US-Rockband Papa Roach, die jede Menge Pyro, Animation und viele bekannte Hits mitbrachten.

Auch Feine Sahne Fischfilet, die Politpunkband aus Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, waren mit von der Partie und lieferten auf der Blue Stage ihre erste Festivalshow in diesem Jahr ab.

Hier mehr Eindrücke vom Freitag am Nova Rock:

Am Samstag steht der Abschlusstag an, bei dem unter anderem Die Ärzte, Nightwish, Incubus und ein Falco-Tribute am Programm sind. Und vielleicht zeigt sich das Wetter zum Grande Finale doch wieder etwas gnädiger.

(Agenturen) | Stand: 10.06.2023, 12:47 Uhr

